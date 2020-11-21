York Region is reporting that six cases of COVID-19 have been linked to finesses classes held in Aurora, Ont.

York Region Public Health issued a notice on Friday saying the cluster of novel coronavirus cases are connected to fitness classes at the Aurora Fit Body Boot Camp on 255 Industrial Parkway South.

“Individuals later confirmed to be COVID-19 positive attended fitness classes at this facility between Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 and Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 between 5:45 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. each day,” the health unit said.

The region said that it became aware of the first confirmed case of the disease on Nov. 14. Health officials have identified six confirmed cases linked to the classes, which each have a maximum capacity of eight people.

“Fit Body Boot Camp and its patrons have been acting in compliance with current public health measures, including physical distancing, not sharing equipment, and use of hand sanitizer and disinfectant,” officials said.

“However, during a fitness class, face coverings or masks are not worn by those participating. York Region Public Health has been in contact with the workplace to identify potential exposures and provide guidance to support safe operations and is following up with high-risk close contacts.”

Others who attended the fitness classes are asked to self-monitor for 14 days until Nov. 29, and if any symptoms of COVID-19 develop, they are asked to seek assessment and testing and call their public health unit.