Six people were shot early this morning in a drive-by shooting in Ajax.

Gunshots rang out shortly after 1 a.m. behind a plaza at 154 Harwood Ave., just south of Highway 401.

According to Durham police, the incident happened during an after-hours appreciation party at a restaurant.

While no one was killed, one of the victims has life-threatening injuries, they said.

A suspect fled the scene in a dark-coloured, four-door vehicle.

The age and gender of the victims is not known at this time.

Police are now working to obtain video from the area and want to speak with witnesses.

Forensic investigators are at the scene collecting evidence.

More to come.