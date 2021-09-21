Six people taken to hospital after Mississauga collision
An ambulance is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Tuesday, September 21, 2021 9:31PM EDT
Six people have been taken to hospital following a multivehicle collision in Mississauga.
It happened at Derry and Tomken roads at around 8:30 p.m.
Peel Regional Paramedic Services said that six people were taken to hospital, all with minor injuries.
It is not yet clear what caused the collision.
The intersection has been blocked off as police investigate.