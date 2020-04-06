

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Another death has been reported at a Markham long term care home that is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19.

Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti confirmed the death at Markhaven Home for Seniors in a post on Twitter on Sunday, noting that the individual was an 85-year-old woman.

It is the sixth death at the Markhaven Home for Seniors involving an individual confirmed to have COVID-19 so far and the 16th death in York Region.

“Our community is coping with another sad loss,” Scarpitti wrote. “Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of an 85-year-old woman who passed away recently.”

The Markhaven Home for Seniors has been dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 that dates back to at least March 21 and several staff members have tested positive for the virus so far.

It is one of 44 long term care homes in the province believed to have an outbreak of the respiratory illness, according to data provided by the province.

So far, 23 people have died at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, eight have died at Seven Oaks Long Term Care Home in Scarborough and another four have died at the St. Clair O'Connor Community long-term care home in East York.