York Regional Police say a six-year-old boy has died of his injuries after he was struck by school bus in a residential neighbourhood in Vaughan on Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred in the area of Pierre Berton Boulevard and Kleinburg Summit Way, near Kipling Avenue and Kirby Road, at around 8 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation but police told reporters that the bus driver remained at the scene.

“They are being very cooperative and are being assessed by EMS for the horrible, horrible scenario that they have been involved in,” Const. James Dickson told reporters on Wednesday morning.

“We are still looking into all of the events that led to this terrible outcome.”

Dickson could not say how many children were on the bus at the time of the collision but confirmed that the bus was in the area picking up kids to take to school.

Dickson said he could not comment on whether speed may have contributed to the collision but noted that investigators are looking at all possible factors.

“Something like this takes a lot of time to piece together,” he added. “We are going to be here for a long time.”

Dickson said he has not spoken to the family but described the situation as “a tragedy that ruins everything for everyone.”

“Obviously something like this is absolutely horrible,” he said.

“I haven’t interacted with the family but I can’t imagine what they are going through.”

Officers are asking residents in the area to come forward if they have security or dash camera footage of the area at the time of the collision.

“We have victim servies and peer support that are available for officers, parents, teachers, children that may be affected by this,” Dickson said.

In a post on social media, Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca extended his condolences to the family of the young boy who was killed.

“The City of Vaughan is in mourning following the tragic death of a young boy who was struck by a vehicle in Kleinburg,” he wrote.

“There are no words that can adequately express our sympathy & condolences to the family, friends & classmates of this child as they grieve this unthinkable loss.”