A six-year-old child has died after three pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in Orillia, Ont. Saturday evening.

According to police, the two-vehicle collision happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. on Colborne Street at West Street. Three pedestrians, including the six-year-old, were struck and transported to hospital with injuries, they said.

Police say that a six-year-old child has since succumbed to their injuries.

West and Colborne Streets remain closed while the Traffic Management Enforcement (TIME) Team and Collision Reconstructionist assist with the ongoing investigation.

Witnesses who have not already spoken to police, or who have video surveillance in the area are being asked to call the Orillia OPP at 1-88-310-1122.