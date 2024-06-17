People are being advised to plan for the weather with the Greater Toronto Area and much of southern Ontario set to see a bout of sweltering hot summer temperatures starting today.

A high of 32C is expected in Toronto Monday, but that could feel as hot as 41 with the humidex. A UV index of nine, or very high, is also expected.

"After a beautifully bright and fresh weekend, the skies above are about to sizzle," CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said. "Hot, hazy and humid air will dominate the forecast right through the work week."

Coulter said overnight lows will likely be uncomfortable as well for those without air conditioning.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a heat warning Sunday which remains in effect for all of southern and central Ontario and parts of northern Ontario.

"A prolonged heat event will begin today. Dangerously hot and humid conditions are expected through most of the week," the agency said.

"Daytime highs through much of the week are expected to be 30 to 35 degrees Celsius with humidex values of 40 to 45. There will be little relief through the overnight as lows are expected to be 20 to 23 degrees Celsius with humidex values of 26 to 30."

A number of city pools and wading pools have opened ahead of schedule in order to help people beat the heat. Their current hours can be found on the city's website. The city says libraries and community centres are also places where people can seek shelter from the heat.

In its warning, Environment Canada cautioned that extreme heat poses a health risk, especially for older adults, infants, young children, those who are pregnant, people with physical and or mental illnesses, and those with mobility issues.

People are being advised to reduce or avoid strenuous physical activity outdoors where possible, and to stay hydrated.

People are also being reminded not to leave anyone, particularly children, or pets, inside of a park vehicle.

With the hot and humid conditions, thunderstorms are also a possibility.

"The heat and humidity will also act as potential energy by which we may see afternoon pop-up thunderstorms this afternoon, early tomorrow morning and again tomorrow afternoon," Coulter said. "Wednesday may also offer an isolated afternoon shower. But, the bigger story will be the extremer heat."

The sweltering 30-plus temperatures are expected to last through Friday. Highs are expected to return to the mid-20s over the weekend.