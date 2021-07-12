A veteran Toronto police officer who was killed in the line of duty is being remembered as a “gentle giant” who often showed up to work hours early just to whip up a tray of brownies or a pot of chili for his colleagues.

Const. Jeffrey Northrup, 55, was killed on July 2 when he was struck by a vehicle while responding to a report of a robbery in progress at an underground parking lot at Toronto City Hall. Investigators have since described the incident as an “intentional and deliberate act” and have charged a suspect with first-degree murder in Northrup’s death.

But during a funeral at BMO Field on Monday the focus was on the life lived by the married father of three, rather than his tragic death.

“Early morning day shifts often started quite early for Jeff, far earlier than the schedule dictated. You would get to work a half-hour early expecting to be the first person there. Instead Jeff was already there sitting at his desk typing away at a case. He would greet you with a warm inviting smile and you would site down and immediately notice that the office was gleaming. That was because Jeff had mopped the floor prior to your arrival. Then a smell would hit you, a smell that felt comforting, felt like home. That is when you would realize a pot of his signature chili was simmering in the slow cooker. That was Jeff," Superintendent Greg Cole, who was Northrup’s boss at 52 Division, said during the service.

Northrup started his career in Court Services in 1989 and had spent more than 31 years with the Toronto Police Service at the time of his death, including the last 13 as an officer with 52 Division in downtown Toronto. .

He was also an active member of the Brampton community, having volunteered as a Scout leader, as a coach with various lacrosse teams and with the Special Olympics.

His funeral service was scaled down to the COVID-19 pandemic but was still attended by an estimated 4,700 people, including police officers from Calgary, Edmonton, Quebec, and Vancouver.

“He was always proud to wear and serve the uniform and he absolutely loved his work,” Nothrup’s widow Margaret said during an emotional eulogy. “Often he would be making a list of grocery sales, finding the best deals as he ramped up to cook a Sunday breakfast or a night shift dinner for the station. Before a day shift I would often wake up at 3 a.m. and could smell the brownies baking that he would be taking in for the team and I would lie there just hoping he left some crumbs. Jeff was the happiest making people feel good, even through their stomachs.”

Northrup joked that her husband's love for his work was almost “ridiculous” at points and that he essentially had a second family at 52 Division but she said that he was also a dedicated husband and father,who derived a real sense of accomplishment from volunteering with his daughter's Special Olympics T-Ball team and coaching his sons in lacrosse.

She said that while she is "lost" without him, she will remain strong and “protect and love” the three children that they shared “fiercely” and with all her “being.”

She also urged Toronto police officers to “be proud” of their profession and to always support one another as a tribute of sorts to her husband, who some younger cops at 52 Division knew as “coach” due to the informal mentorship role he occupied at the station.

“This little task would honour Jeff’s memory,” she said.

Procession held from Thornhill funeral home

Prior to Northrup’s funeral on Monday a procession was held from the Kane-Jarrett Funeral Home in Thornhill, Ont., to the stadium.

The procession departed Thornhill at 10:30 a.m. and travelled down Yonge Street before heading west along Dundas Street and passing 52 Division headquarters.

Members of the public lined the route and as the motorcade arrived at Exhibition Place it was greeted by the sound of bagpipes from the same Chief’s Ceremonial Unit which Northrup was a volunteer member of.

His partner Detective Constable Lisa Forbes also played an important role in the procession, carrying the slain officer’s hat as the pallbearers entered the stadium. Forbes was injured in the July 2nd incident that claimed Northrup’s life.

“He put his life on the line in order to serve and protect his community and this is a debt that we will never be able to repay. So we will remain in debt to his service and always honour his sacrifice,” Premier Doug Ford said during the service, his voice breaking. “Jeff was one of the best amongst us and a credit to the duty of policing.”

“To Jeff Northrup: thank you for being a good person, for being a good family man and for being a good police officer,” Mayor John Tory added. “You were a peacemaker and a peace officer. May your life of service be blessed and may you rest in peace knowing that your colleagues and all of the people who you served with such care and such distinction are eternally grateful for your humanity and for your service.”

Northrup is the first Toronto police officer to be killed in the line of duty since the murder of Sgt. Ryan Russell in January 2011. Russell was also assigned to 52 Division and during his remarks on Monday Cole shared an antidote about how Northrup showed up to work on the day that Russell was killed despite not being on the schedule.

He said that his police-issued memo book for that day listed only two things – "meet with the team regarding the loss of Sgt. Russell" and “help out in the station with what I can.”

"That was our Jeff, always giving in whatever way he could," he said.

Northrup is survived by his wife and three children - Brennen, 21, Samantha, 19, and Mitchell, 17.

He will be buried at a private ceremony attended by close friends and family.