The sister of fallen Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala is remembering her big brother as someone who "died as a hero and lived as an inspiration.”

Speaking alongside her older brother, Michal, during the rookie officer's Jan. 4 funeral service, Justyna Pierzchala said they both saw Greg as a role model.

She said he was someone who took his job as an older sibling very seriously and who always made sure she was in a good place mentally and physically.

Instead of focusing on Pierzchala's many achievements, Justyna chose to share a few thoughts on the person he was and the impact he had on his family.

She said Greg showed her that having a small circle of good, supportive friends was a good thing, and that having the right priorities in life, notably family, was the best way to live.

Justyna spoke about Greg's many hobbies and interests, and how she appreciated the long conversations they had about school and life.

Const. Pierzchala, a member of the OPP's Haldimand County detachment, was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 27 just outside of Hagersville, a town roughly 45 kilometres south of Hamilton.

Earlier that day, Pierzchala, who grew up in Barrie, learned he’d successfully completed his 10-month probationary period. While working his first solo shift, he stopped to check out a vehicle in the ditch and was fatally shot.

A 25-year-old man and 30-year-old woman have each been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

The officer's younger brother, Michal, spoke about how at around the age of 13 a teacher pulled Greg aside and told him to not waste his potential, which he said his brother took to heart and led to him reevaluating his character and his life.

"For whatever reason, Greg took this extremely seriously, and he later told me that this is where he consciously decided to become the respectable and honest person that he'll be remembered as," Michal said.

On Wednesday morning, thousands of people including OPP officers, other service members, and members of the public stood shoulder to shoulder as Pierzchala’s cortege travelled from Adams Funeral Home to a local arena for his funeral service.

It was a sombre, moving time as heavy rain fell and mourners stood in quiet reverence for the late police officer, whose flag-draped casket was then slowly carried into Barrie’s Sadlon Arena by 10 pallbearers.

Pierzchala’s family and guests along with members of the OPP, the Canadian Armed Forces, and other police and emergency services and officials attended the private service, which was livestreamed on the OPP’s social media platforms, including YouTube.

People in Haldimand County also gathered for an in-person broadcast at the Caledonia Lions Community Centre.

The visitation and internment for Pierzchala were also not open to the public.

Pierzchala is one of five Ontario police officers killed in the line of duty in 2022.

The other four include constables Andrew Hong, Travis Gillespie, Devon Northrup, and Morgan Russell.

Hong, of the Toronto Police Service, was fatally shot in at a Mississauga Tim Horton’s during a multi-city rampage on Sept. 12. Milton auto shop owners Shakeel Ashraf and international exchange student Satwinder Singh were also killed in the shooting spree.

Gillespie, a member of York Regional Police, died after being struck by an alleged impaired driver on Sept. 14 while on the way to work in Markham.

South Simcoe police constables Northrup and Russell were fatally shot on Oct. 11 during a disturbance call at a home in Innisfil. A joint funeral service for Northrup and Russel was also held at Barrie's Sadlon Arena on Oct. 20.