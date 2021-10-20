

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Business groups in Canada are warning that ending federal pandemic-relief programs too soon could send shock waves through the economy.

They say cutting off wage and rent subsidies as planned on Oct. 23 will force some businesses to reduce their hours, lay off staff or shut down for good.

Bruce Miller, president and CEO at The Works Gourmet Burger Bistro Inc., says many restaurants continue to operate under COVID-19 restrictions and are struggling to pay back a “mountain of debt.”

He says many restaurants across Canada will be closing their doors if financial aid comes to an end this week.

Corinne Pohlmann, senior vice-president of national affairs and partnerships for the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, says the emergency pandemic support has been a lifeline for many businesses.

But she says businesses are continuing to grapple with an unpredictable fourth wave, growing labour shortages and ongoing restrictions such as capacity limits and proof-of-vaccination rules.

Pohlmann says ending the support programs at such a critical time in the country's economic recovery would be devastating for businesses and workers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2021.