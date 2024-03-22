Snowfall warning remains in effect in Toronto; up to 19 cm expected
Published Friday, March 22, 2024 1:25PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 22, 2024 8:17PM EDT
Toronto saw a spring snowstorm on Friday, with up to 19 centimetres of snow falling on some parts of the city.
Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the city, expected to end by the evening.
Here's what happened during Friday's snowstorm.
7:45 p.m. More than 250 aircraft deiced
Since the snowfall started, Toronto Pearson deiced 255 aircraft, averaging at 6.52 minutes per plane.
It is about -4 C at this time, according to Environment Canada, with light snow dusting the city.
6:45 p.m. Snow accumlations less than expected
The City of Toronto told CTV News sidewalk snow accumulations have so far been a little less than expected, pushing clearing later this evening sometime between 7 and 8 p.m. and carrying on through the night.
However, snow has been brushed off on some inner-city sidewalks since 3 p.m. Torontonians can expect walkways and multi-use trails to be cleared tomorrow.
5:10 p.m. Nearly 5 per cent of Toronto Pearson flights cancelled
Toronto Pearson International Airport shared a video of the current snowfall on X, formerly Twitter. Currently, about 4.6 per cent of the airport's flights have been cancelled by airlines, and the airport says it is seeing "some delays."
5 p.m. Toronto police urge drivers to 'use caution'
In a statement on X, Toronto police reminded locals that the city is under a snowfall warning.
"Please use caution. Drivers slow down and drive to the weather conditions," the post reads.
4:45 p.m. Up to 19 centimetres of snow now forecasted
Environment Canada says up to 19 centimetres of snow is now forecasted to fall in Toronto through the evening.
The weather agency says peak snowfall rates of two to three centimetres per hour is possible.
Tonight's snow may significantly impact the commute home from work, Environment Canada says, urging locals to monitor alerts and forecasts for the evening.
3 P.M. Service suspended at 56 bus stops
Service at 56 bus stops across the city has been suspended to “safeguard customers and maintain operational efficiency,” the TTC said.
The transit agency said the planned suspension affects bus stops prone to “weather-related disruptions.” Riders are asked use the nearest alternative stops that remain in operation.
The list of affected stops can be found here.
12:30 P.M. Toronto delivers update on snow response
The city said crews started salting major arterial roads and collector routes at 11:30 a.m. to prevent freezing and frost before the afternoon commute. Local roads are set to be salted between 2 and 3 p.m.
Vincent Sferrazza, director of operations and maintenance of Toronto’s transportation services, said crews are hoping to get at least two rounds of salting done by the time heavier snow starts to fall after 3 p.m.
Sferrazza said the city has been tracking the weather event and crews proactively salted the roads on Wednesday, which he said gave the city a “good head start” in its snow-clearing operations.
When the snow does start to accumulate, the city will start plowing major roads and transit routes at 5 cm and residential streets at 8 cm.
“So we ask residents to please be patient and allow us to get those rounds of salting and plowing in and hopefully that would resolve any issues that may have arisen,” he said.
11 A.M. Pearson says 'give yourself some extra time'
The snow is falling at Toronto Pearson International Airport and officials are advising travellers to give themselves extra time to avoid missing their flight.
Customers are encouraged to check the airport’s departures portal for any changes to the status of their flight.
This is a developing story. More to come.