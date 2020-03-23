

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Another grocery store chain has decided to boost pay for its frontline employees amid a COVID-19 outbreak that has led to long lineups and reports of panic buying at some stores.

Sobeys has announced that it will provide all of its employees with an additional $50 a week in recognition of their hard work during the crisis. The grocer says that it will also increase the hourly wage by $2 for every hour its employees work in excess of 20 hours a week and provide “top up programs” for employees who have to self-isolate or take time off in order to care for children

The move comes on the heels of Loblaws announcing over the weekend that it would also increase the pay for its grocery store and distribution centre workers by $2 an hour during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The changes are all retroactive to March 8.

“Our retail and distribution centre teammates are true local heroes working on the frontlines in their communities to deliver essential services to Canadians,” Sobeys President and CEO Michael Medline said in a release. “In times like these, enhanced compensation and support programs for those who need to care for themselves and their families are simply the right things to do.”

The province has announced plans to allow select childcare centres to open for children of doctors, nurses, lab staff and first responders.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce, however, told reporters on Sunday that other essential workers like grocery store employees will not qualify for the program at this time.