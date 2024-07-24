

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press





Two staff members on the outs. A head coach taking herself off the sideline. Now FIFA's disciplinary committee is involved and more developments could be coming.

The Canadian women's soccer team's Olympic title defence is off to a rocky start due to a drone scandal on the eve of the Paris Games.

"Obviously it's not ideal, especially with such a big tournament on the horizon," said Canadian centre back Vanessa Gilles. "But at the end of the day we're all professionals. We're all going to make the most out of the situation we're put in.

"We're going to lean on each other."

In a statement, the Canadian Olympic Committee announced a list of "sanctions and consequences" after reviewing a drone incident Monday and learning of another last Friday at a New Zealand team practice.

It's believed a "non-accredited" staff member used an aerial device to record the New Zealand team during practice, the COC said.

Canadian assistant coach Jasmine Mander and analyst Joseph Lombardi were "sent home immediately," the COC said, adding that it had accepted the decision of coach Bev Priestman to remove herself from coaching the opening match against New Zealand on Thursday.

Priestman held a brief media availability after guiding her squad through a one-hour practice session at Stade Auguste Dury.

"My reaction was you feel like this program has let the country down," she said. "That, for me, that's why I took the proactive step to do what I felt was the right thing. Irrespective of the details, I'm ultimately accountable for this team."

FIFA, the sport's governing body, said later Wednesday that it had opened proceedings against Canada Soccer, Priestman, Lombardi and Mander.

"The matter will be submitted for the consideration of the disciplinary committee in the (coming) days," the release said.

The COC said that Canada Soccer staff will be required to undergo mandatory ethics training. The committee added it has been in contact with the IOC and FIFA and further action may be taken if necessary.

"On behalf of our entire team, I first and foremost want to apologize to the players and staff at New Zealand Football and to the players on Team Canada," Priestman said in the COC release. "This does not represent the values that our team stands for."

Both Mander and Lombardi were included on the team's six-member coaching staff list at the Games. Lombardi, who the COC called an unaccredited analyst, reports to Mander.

"By no means did I direct the individuals," Priestman said. "I'm still learning the details and obviously this is all unfolding. But again, I think the important thing right now is to look forward, put the actions in place and take the sanctions."

Assistant coach Andy Spence will be in charge on the Canadian sidelines in the Group A opener at Geoffrey-Guichard Stadium.

Eighth-ranked Canada captured Olympic gold three years ago in Tokyo. New Zealand is ranked 28th in the world.

Canadian forward Janine Beckie called the news "definitely disappointing and shocking" but noted the players were "incredibly resilient."

"Together we are still digesting it ourselves and are just really 100 per cent focused on the game," she said.

New Zealand's Olympic Committee alerted police after a drone was flown over the team's practice Monday, and the COC confirmed Tuesday that a "non-accredited" member of Canada's soccer team staff had been detained by French authorities.

According to CBC Sports, a Saint-Etienne prosecutor issued a press release stating that the detainee admitted to capturing images of New Zealand players applying instructions from their coach, allowing him to learn their tactics.

The detainee accepted a suspended sentence of eight months' imprisonment and the confiscation of his drone, the release said, after he was tried under a procedure of Appearance on Recognition of Guilt and charged with maintaining an unmanned aircraft over a prohibited area.

The NZOC also registered a complaint with the International Olympic Committee's integrity unit and asked Canada for a full review. The COC apologized to the NZOC and that country's soccer federation, stating it was "shocked and disappointed" over the conduct.

"It's ultimately compromised, I think, the integrity of our match," said New Zealand interim head coach Michael Mayne. "We're controlling what we can control. It's an overwhelming feeling of disappointment and I know the players are feeling the same."

COC chief executive officer David Shoemaker and chief sport officer Eric Myles were scheduled to hold a virtual media availability later Wednesday.

It's not the first time a Canadian soccer team has been involved in a drone controversy involving an international rival's training session.

In 2021 at Toronto, Honduras stopped a training session ahead of its men's World Cup qualifier against Canada after spotting a drone above the field, according to reports in Honduran media. The teams played to a 1-1 draw.

French security forces guarding Paris 2024 sites are intercepting an average of six drones per day, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said Tuesday.

Attal added the drones are often operated by "individuals, maybe tourists wanting to take pictures."

"That's why it's important to remind people of the rules. There's a ban on flying drones," he said, according to multiple news outlets.

"Systems are in place to allow us to very quickly intercept (drones) and arrest their operators."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2024.