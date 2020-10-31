

The Canadian Press





A Canadian soldier died Saturday after being shot during a training exercise at a military base in Alberta.

The soldier suffered a gunshot wound late Friday night while taking part in live fire training at CFB Wainwright, the Department of National Defence said in a statement.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our fallen soldier,” the statement reads. “The Canadian Armed Forces will be there to support the family during this difficult time.”

The soldier was treated for injuries at the scene shortly after the 10 p.m. incident occurred, the department said. The soldier was eventually airlifted to an Edmonton hospital but died on Saturday morning, the statement added.

The department offered no other details about the circumstances that led to the incident.

The soldier's identity will not be released until next of kin can be notified.

“On behalf of all ranks of the CAF, I offer my condolences to the family and friends of our fallen soldier,” said Gen. Jonathan Vance, chief of the defence staff, in a tweet.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2020.