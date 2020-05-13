

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Some boarded up storefronts along Yonge Street have been painted over with messages of gratitude as part of a salute to frontline workers.

The Downtown Yonge Business Improvement Area (BIA) says that it has partnered with the marketing agency Kadence World to commission a number of murals to spruce up some of the boarded up storefronts along the otherwise busy street.

The murals depict theatre goers standing in a physically-distanced line, wildlife holding placards with thank-you messages to front line workers and words of appreciation or essential businesses that helped the city get through an immensely challenging time.

“These talented artists are turning gloomy wooden boards into upbeat message boards,” Downtown Yonge BIA Executive Director Mike Garner said in a press release. “Instead of the boarding reminding us of COVID-19 hardship, we are using that space as a thank-you to Toronto’s frontline essential workers and a nod to the city’s resilience.”

The murals are on display outside the shuttered Elgin Winter Garden Theatre, the Lids hat store near Dundas street and a Pizza Pizza location north of Carlton Street.