A group of residents in Cabbagetown have resorted to hiring their own private security guard to patrol their neighbourhood amid concerns about a string of break-ins and thefts.

The residents have started a GoFundMe to help raise enough money to have the security guard patrol the area for at least two nights per week for the next six months at a cost of about $10,000.

They say that they have already been testing out the idea since November and that there have no break-ins, thefts, assaults or overdoses reported during the hours that the guard has been on duty.

So far the GoFundMe has raised more than $2,500 from 14 different donors.

“The goal of the security patrol is to work alongside our first responders to increase safety in our neighborhood,” the GoFundMe states.

The residents say that they want the security guard to patrol Seaton, Ontario, Milan, Berkeley and Poulette Streets between Dundas and Shuter streets at night.

They say that the guard will “have the ability to aid people in distress, alert paramedics and/or police, kindly discourage trespassing & loitering, and act as our eyes and ears while we are sleeping.”

Police, however, are expressing concerns around whether the initiative is appropriate.

On Thursday, Interim Chief Peter Ramer told CP24 that 51 Division officers are doing “as much as they can to address” the concerns of residents in the area but he said that it is part of a “bigger issue” that stems from illegal drugs and the need for more community resources in the area, such as supervised injection facilities and better diversion programs.

“We have to have effective programs to help these people and I think that is really the first step,” he said. “Policing is only a component of this. We can only do so much.”

In an interview with CP24 on Thursday, one resident who is involved in neighbourhood watch patrols in the Cabbagetown said that people in the area are continuing to engage police when appropriate but are often frustrated with response times when “it is something that is impending, where clearly somebody is breaking into a home or somebody is chasing somebody with an intent to harm them.”

Another resident, meanwhile, told CP24 that people on his street are just frustrated with crime that continues to get worse.

“We are doing this out of desperation because the city is not listening to us,” he said. “There is really no other choice at this point.”

Mayor John Tory was asked about the campaign while speaking with reporters at city hall on Thursday afternoon.

He said that while hiring security guards to keep an eye on private property “is not an innovation” what is being done in Cabbagetown is an “area that should be approached with great care.”

“We have a police service, they are excellent at what they do. They patrol this area and every other area of the city. They can’t be everywhere all the time but they are certainly very diligent about going about their duties and they are given special responsibilities and special accountabilities in carrying out that work. We can’t have those people replaced by or even contemplated to be replaced by private security guards,” he said. “I just think it is something to be approached with great care.”