A possible strike by some GO Transit workers could halt GO bus service if a deal is not reached by Oct. 30.

In a statement released Wednesday by ATU Local 1587, the union representing the workers said they will walk off the job if a new deal is not reached by then.

Workers have been without a contract since June and voted 93 per cent in favour of a strike mandate in August after negotiations failed to produce a new contract. The two sides have been meeting since April.

ATU Local 1587 President Rob Cormier said the union has had several meetings with Metrolinx without success.

“At every single one of those meetings, Metrolinx’s bargaining team showed up empty-handed, without a single offer addressing our most important issue on the table, which is protection against contracting out,” Cormier said in a statement.

The union said that if a deal is not reached by Oct. 30 at 11:59 p.m., workers will walk off the job.

A possible strike would affect all GO Transit bus operators, station attendants, plant and fleet maintenance workers, transit safety officers, and office personnel.

GO train service would not be impacted.

Cormier said the protections workers are seeking are similar to those in place at other transit agencies around Ontario.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said in a tweet Wednesday that she is hopeful a strike will be averted.

“Negotiations are continuing & we hope for a resolution,” she said. “Bus service would not be able to operate if there would be a strike but train service would continue.”