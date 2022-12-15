Some GTA school buses cancelled ahead of expected storm
Published Thursday, December 15, 2022 6:19AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 15, 2022 6:31AM EST
A winter storm is expected to hit the GTA Thursday. Here is a list of school bus cancellations for today.
Information for more areas will be added as it comes in.
CANCELLED
York Region District School Board
Transportation services are cancelled today due to the weather. Schools remain open.
York Catholic District School Board
Student transportation is cancelled for today, but schools remain open.
Peel District School Board
Due to inclement weather conditions, all buses are cancelled today. Schools will remain open
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board
All buses in all Zones are cancelled today. Schools remain open.
Halton Region
All Halton District and Halton Catholic District schools are open, but transportation services are cancelled in Zones 1, 2 & 3
OPEN
Toronto District School Board
The TDSB says buses are running today and all schools are open, however weather-related delays are possible this morning and this afternoon.
Toronto Catholic District School Board
School buses are running and schools are open for in-person learning.
Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board
Buses are running and schools are open