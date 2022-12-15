A winter storm is expected to hit the GTA Thursday. Here is a list of school bus cancellations for today.

Information for more areas will be added as it comes in.

CANCELLED

York Region District School Board

Transportation services are cancelled today due to the weather. Schools remain open. Information for more areas will be added as it comes in.

York Catholic District School Board

Student transportation is cancelled for today, but schools remain open.

Peel District School Board

Due to inclement weather conditions, all buses are cancelled today. Schools will remain open

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board

All buses in all Zones are cancelled today. Schools remain open.

Halton Region

All Halton District and Halton Catholic District schools are open, but transportation services are cancelled in Zones 1, 2 & 3

OPEN

Toronto District School Board

The TDSB says buses are running today and all schools are open, however weather-related delays are possible this morning and this afternoon.

Toronto Catholic District School Board

School buses are running and schools are open for in-person learning.

Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board

Buses are running and schools are open