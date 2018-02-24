

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A number of tenants were treated for smoke inhalation on scene after a fire at an apartment building near the York University campus on Saturday morning.

The fire broke out on the balcony of a unit at a building on Four Winds Drive at around 12:35 a.m.

Toronto Fire says that crews arriving on scene encountered heavy smoke and opted to set up a command post two floors below the fire.

Firefighters were then able to knock down the blaze a short time later without allowing it to spread beyond the balcony area.

An elderly couple were among the tenants checked out for smoke inhalation, according to Toronto Fire.

None of the tenants were taken to hospital.