A problem with U.S. flight systems could cause headaches for travellers at Pearson this morning.

Flights across the U.S. are currently being affected by a technical problem with systems at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the agency said early Wednesday.

In a tweet, the agency said it is working to reload its systems.

“Operations across the National Airspace System are affected,” the agency said.

The departure board at Pearson showed a number of delays early Wednesday.

Greater Toronto Airports Authority Spokesperson Tori Gass told CP24 that passengers should check the status of their flight before heading out to the airport. She said passengers may see delays travelling between the U.S. and Canada because of the problems.

Given an FAA system outage, we advise all US-bound passengers to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport. https://t.co/8EcwDAKGfG — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) January 11, 2023

It is not clear when the problem will be fixed.

In another tweet Wednesday, the FAA said flights would be paused until 9 a.m. as it resets its systems.

“The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information,” the tweet read.