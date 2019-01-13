

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 remain closed near Cambridge due to a large fuel spill early this morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say a tanker truck carrying 50,000 litres of jet fuel collided with a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of the highway east of Cambridge at around 1:45 a.m.

The overturned truck spilled fuel onto both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway, prompting police to close the 401 between Highway 6 South and Townline Road.

The driver of the tanker truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries and the driver of the passenger vehicle was uninjured.

“Our biggest concern right now is the amount of fuel that is on the highway and getting that cleaned up,” Const. Robert Visconti told CP24 Sunday morning.

“It (jet fuel) is highly flammable and that’s our biggest concern right now is it could and will catch fire.”

Some westbound lanes reopened at around noon but the eastbound lanes of the highway remain closed.

"We currently have clean-up crews on scene... getting a company out there that can actually clean up jet fuel was a bit of an issue." Visconti said.

"Once the crews have got that all cleaned up, the heavy tows can come in and start the recovery of the flipped over tanker."

He said he could not provide an exact timeline for when the westbound lanes will reopen.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.