A 70-year-old man is dead and his son is in custody after a fatal stabbing in North York Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a stabbing at a residence in the area of Jane Street and Trethewey Drive on Hearst Circle.

Police said a male victim was reportedly stabbed on the driveway and then the suspect stabbed himself.

One man was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

"When they arrived on scene they located a male suffering from serious stab wounds. They initiated first aid but unfortunately his injuries were too severe and he was pronounced deceased on the scene," Insp. Ishmail Musah told reporters at the scene.

Police identified the victim Tuesday evening as 70-year-old Arturo Acuna, the registered owner of the home.

The suspect was arrested and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police said there is a family connection between the suspect and victim.

“I can confirm that there is a family relationship," Det. Rob Choe said at the scene.

Choe added that family members called police to report the stabbing.

Police said Tuesday evening that 33-year-old Ronnie Acuna Aguirre has been charged with second-degree murder and confirmed he is the victim’s son.

He is set to make a court appearance on Wednesday.

Choe said police have not yet established a motive.

"We’ll examine everything, take into account what everyone has to say," he said.

Anyone with video of the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.