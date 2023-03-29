For the second time this month, an unusual phenomenon called thundersnow was observed in southern Ontario on Wednesday as a “burst of heavy snow” passed through the region.

CTV News Toronto weather anchor Lyndsay Morrison said thunder and lightning were reported during a brief period of intense snowfall in Toronto, Burlington, Hamilton and other parts of the region.

“While thundersnow feels uncommon, it’s certainly not unheard of,” Morrison said.

“What’s unique about this season is that we’ve had two thundersnow events this March where it has happened in the most populated part of our country, so there have been lots of people witnessing it, recording it and reporting it!”

Interesting that Toronto has had two #thundersnow events in one month. March feels like it came in like a lion, and is going out like one too! �� #onstorm #Toronto @CTVToronto ❄️⚡ — Lyndsay Morrison (@Lyndsay_CTV) March 29, 2023

Heavy snow was accompanied by thunder and lightning when a winter storm hit the Greater Toronto Area earlier this month.

Wednesday afternoon’s snow and gusty winds were brought by a cold front that moved through the region. It prompted Environment Canada to issue a winter weather travel advisory, warning of hazardous travel conditions.

The federal agency also advised drivers to be cautious as roads could become slippery with the sudden drop in temperature.

The advisory ended just before 5:30 p.m.

According to Environment Canada, there is still a risk of a thunderstorm early Wednesday evening. The temperature is expected to drop to -8 C overnight with a wind chill of -12.

The City of Toronto said additional warming centres will open at 7 p.m. due to cold temperatures. They will be located at Scarborough Civic Centre, Willowdale Baptist Church and Cecil Community Centre. The warming centre at Metro Hall has been open 24/7 since Feb. 16.

A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for Thursday, with a high of 6 C.

- with files from CTV Toronto's Hannah Alberga.