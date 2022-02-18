Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and surrounding regions, advising of strong winds on Saturday.

In its advisory issued Friday evening, the federal weather agency said an Alberta Clipper will bring strong winds to southern Ontario beginning in the morning through the afternoon.

“With the passage of a cold front in the morning, very strong northwesterly winds are expected to develop with gusts between 70 and 80 km/h possible,” Environment Canada said.

The agency also warned about blowing snow causing reduced visibility in some areas.

Conditions are expected to improve in the evening.

A blowing snow advisory is also in effect for Caledon, Halton Hills and Milton.

Environment Canada said these areas could see three to five centimetres of snow.

The temperature high for Saturday will be -4 C, and the low will be -12 C.

On Sunday, it will be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 1 C.