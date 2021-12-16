A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto as strong winds are expected on Thursday.

Environment Canada issued the special weather statement as strong southwesterly winds gusting between 70 and 90 km/hr. are expected through this evening.

The national weather agency says a Colorado low moving through the province is causing the strong winds throughout most of northeastern and southern Ontario.

The winds may cause utility outages to occur, tree branches to break and toss loose objects around, Environment Canada warned.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins tweeted Thursday morning that strong winds last weekend caused “many issues” for their systems, which includes GO Transit and UP Express, and said crews are preparing for a repeat outcome today.

Air Canada also says some flights may be impacted today by the strong wind conditions.

Today’s high is set to be a record breaking 16 C, well above the average high for today of 0.8 C.