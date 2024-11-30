Leafs star Auston Matthews says he's ready to play after missing nine games with injury

FILE - Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his goal during second period NHL hockey action against the Detroit Red Wings, in Toronto, Saturday, April 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

SUNRISE — Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews says he is ready to return to the lineup ahead of Toronto’s road game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Matthews told reporters after practice on Friday that he is back and excited to play.

The star centre has missed nine games with an undisclosed upper-body injury that led to him seeing a specialist in Munich, Germany. He returned to skating last weekend.

The Maple Leafs won seven of the nine games that Matthews missed.

Matthews has five goals and six assists in 13 games this season. He is coming off a stellar 2023-24 campaign that saw him put up 69 goals.

Leafs forward Matthew Knies also participated in a full practice Friday and could be activated off injured reserve for Saturday’s game. He has missed two games with an upper-body injury after being hit by Vegas defenceman Zach Whitecloud in a game on Nov. 20.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press