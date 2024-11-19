Leafs captain Matthews in Germany to receive treatment for upper-body injury

Matthews has missed six games with an undisclosed upper-body injury and will sit out a seventh Wednesday

TORONTO — Auston Matthews has crossed an ocean for what’s ailing him.

Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said following Tuesday’s practice his star captain has travelled to Germany to see a doctor he’s worked with in the past.

Matthews has missed six games with an undisclosed upper-body injury and will sit out a seventh Wednesday when Toronto hosts the Vegas Golden Knights.

Treliving described the trip as “more of a general checkup, but also to get some work done on this thing.”

He added that with the Leafs playing just two games this week — the Utah Hockey Club visits Scotiabank Arena on Sunday — the timing felt right and that it’s hoped Matthews will resume skating upon his return.

Toronto was already down three forwards with Matthews, Max Pacioretty and Calle Jarnkrok sidelined before announcing earlier Tuesday that David Kampf (lower-body injury) is also now on the shelf. Leafs prospect Fraser Minten was recalled from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies to take his spot.

