Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl make surprise appearance at Newmarket beer league game but lose

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and teammate Leon Draisaitl took the ice in Newmarket earlier this week for a beer league hockey game that they ultimately lost.

The game took place at Newmarket’s Magna Centre on Wednesday night.

McDavid and Draisaitl were both seen wearing what appeared to be Oilers practice jerseys during the game.

Footage posted to social media by TSN’s BarDown showed at least one prime scoring chance for McDavid but the NHL star couldn’t beat the goalie, who came up with a big glove save.

McDavid and Draisaitl ultimately 6-2 with no goals between the two of them

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO: McDavid and Draisaitl take the ice in Newmarket.

In an interview after the game with BarDown one of the referees called it “incredible” to see McDavid and Draisaitl “coming down the ice.”

“It’s nothing like you ever seen,” he said.

Another referee said it was “just really cool to be on the ice with them.”

“Kind of starstruck at the end of the day,” he said.

That referee went on to say that he was “not too shocked” about the lack of goals from the NHL players.

“That goalie stood on his head out there,” he said.

McDavid grew up in Newmarket and regularly returns to the area during the NHL offseason. In May, the town temporarily renamed Riverwalk Commons to ‘Connor McDavid Square’ for the duration of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Despite the Oiler’s inability to win the cup, losing for two years in a row to the Florida Panthers, Maple Leafs fans are no doubt holding their breath with hopes that they might one day see McDavid take the ice at Soctiabank Arena in a Leafs jersey. McDavid is set to enter free agency in 2026.