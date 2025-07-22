Toronto Blue Jays ticket prices soar on resale amid winning streak

Toronto Blue Jays first base Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) dives into home against the New York Yankees during fifth inning MLB baseball action in Toronto on Monday, July 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Thomas Skrlj

The Toronto Blue Jays appear to have hit a grand slam at the box office as the team continues its winning streak at the Rogers Centre.

So far this season, the team has sold out 12 games – including four in a row since returning from the All-Star break last week.

On Monday night the Jays defeated the New York Yankees 4-1 to win their eleventh game in a row at home – a franchise record for the longest home winning streak.

On the heels of Monday’s record-breaking victory, tickets for Tuesday’s game against the Yankees were re-selling on Ticketmaster for as much as $1,952 each for a pair of seats behind home plate, while the cheapest pair of tickets in the nosebleeds was going for around $170 a piece.

Ticketmaster was showing similar prices for Wednesday night’s game, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Blue Jays fans Toronto Blue Jays' Addison Barger (47) celebrates a solo home run with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (right) against the New York Yankees during fifth inning MLB baseball action, in Toronto on Thursday, July 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Thomas Skrlj

The remainder of the homestand with the Yankees is mostly sold out, though last-minute holds could be released through Bluejays.com.

One change to know about for those who haven’t been to a game in a while: the team no longer sells tickets on-site at the Rogers Centre. All tickets are sold through the team’s website, which uses Ticketmaster.

The Jays are playing the Yankees Tuesday and Wednesday before hitting the road to take on the Tigers in Detroit.

The Jays currently hold a four-game lead over the Yankees in the American League East.

