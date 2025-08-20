‘We’ll obviously miss him’: Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews on Mitch Marner’s departure

Auston Matthews speaks to reporters ahead of Mayor Patrick Brown's Hockey Night in Brampton event on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025.

Toronto Maple Leafs star player Auston Matthews says the team will “obviously miss” Mitch Marner, who was traded to the Las Vegas Knights this summer.

Speaking to reporters in Brampton on Wednesday afternoon ahead of Mayor Patrick Brown’s hockey game fundraiser, Matthews was asked about his thoughts on Marner’s departure.

“We’ll obviously miss him. He’s a great friend, great teammate,” the Leafs centre said.

Marner was traded in a sign-and-trade deal with Vegas. In return, Toronto acquired Nicolas Roy.

Matthews said trades are part of the business side of the game.

“That’s tough but obviously I wish him nothing but the best. We’ll just keep it moving,” Matthews said.

Marner’s trade came on the heels of another second-round exit for the Leafs in the Stanley Cup playoffs, losing to the eventual champions, the Florida Panthers.

When asked how he’s feeling about the upcoming NHL season, the Toronto captain said he’s excited, especially with new teammates.

During the offseason, the Leafs also acquired forwards Matias Maccelli, Dakota Joshua, and Michael Pezzetta and defenceman Henry Thrun.

“I know we got a great team and a great group of guys in the locker rooms. So looking forward to kind of getting started,” Matthews said.

“(It’s) got to take some steps but I think that’s a good problem to have so really looking forward to it.”