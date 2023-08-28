Stabbing in Brampton sends 1 person to trauma centre: police
Published Monday, August 28, 2023 7:22AM EDT
One man has been rushed to a trauma centre for treatment following a stabbing in Brampton this morning, Peel Regional Police say.
It happened near Queen Street and Kennedy Road shortly after 6:30 a.m.
Police said the victim suffered serious injuries. No information has been released on possible suspects.
There is a heavy police presence in the area and officers said an investigation is ongoing.