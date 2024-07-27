Stabbing in Etobicoke sends 1 to hospital: police
An ambulance is seen in this photo taken on Saturday, July 27, 2024. (Jacob Estrin / CP24)
Published Saturday, July 27, 2024 7:12AM EDT
One person has been sent to hospital, and another arrested, after a stabbing that happened in Etobicoke on Friday night.
According to police, the incident happened just after midnight on Kendleton Drive near the Albion Road and Kipling Avenue area.
Police allege that one person was stabbed and transported to hospital following an argument between two people. Police told CP24 that the victim is in stable condition, and the accused has been arrested.
STABBING:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 27, 2024
12:04am
Kendleton Dr (Albion Road and Kipling Avenue area) @TPS23Div
- argument between two men in a building
- man stabbed, transported to hospital
- another man arrested in the area#GO1633563
^CdK