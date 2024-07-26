Police say a man was stabbed in North York on Friday morning after he became involved in a dispute with a suspect who was stealing from his vehicle.

According to police, a man returned to his vehicle in the area of Keele Street and St. Regis Crescent, near Sheppard Avenue West, at around 11 a.m. to discover a suspect stealing from his car.

Police allege that a dispute between the two turned physical and the victim was stabbed. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspect, police said, was arrested nearby a short time later.