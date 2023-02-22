Toronto police are warning people to steer clear of the Keele and Wilson area of North York after receiving reports of a man chasing another person with a gun.

The call came in at 7:38 a.m. and officers were dispatched to the scene to investigate.

No injuries have been reported.

In tweet, investigators said the suspect, who is described as Black and five-foot-seven, and last seen wearing black jeans and a brown bomber jacket, has fled the area.

Madonna Catholic Secondary School was temporarily placed under hold and secure, but that order has since been lifted.

Officers remain at nearby schools for "students' safety," police tweeted.

“Please stay out of the area,” they said.

Anyone who sees this individual is asked to immediately call 911.

Those with further information are advised to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.