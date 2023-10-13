There is a heightened police presence around the GTA this morning a day after Toronto police said that they would be boosting their visibility around the community in the wake of "online global threats" related to the Israel-Hamas war.

At a news conference Thursday, Toronto Police chief Myron Demkiw said that there are no specific threats within Toronto, but that the war has shaken the sense of security in the local community.

Three male suspects were arrested outside of a Jewish high school in North York on Thursday, hours after the chief spoke, after allegedly showing up to the school, making threats and refusing to leave.

Police responded quickly and there were no injuries involved.

Demkiw said Thursday that all members of the community deserve to feel safe.

He said there will be a heightened police presence around the Jewish and Palestinian communities in response to the situation.

That will include two command posts — one at Bathurst and Lawrence and the other at Bathurst and Glencairn.

York Regional Police also set up a command post at the Promenade Shopping Centre in Thornhill.

YRP have also said that there is no credible threat to the region. But they have nonetheless stepped up patrols around synagogues, mosques, schools, and gathering places as well.

The tensions come after almost a full week of brutal fighting between Israel and Hamas which started with a surprise attack on Israeli citizens.

Nearly 1,300 Israelis were slaughtered after hundreds of Hamas fighters broke through a separation fence between Israel and Gaza, executing families in their homes and taking aim at concert-goers at a music festival. Three Canadians have so far been confirmed dead as well. They also took around 130 Israelis hostage, including children and elderly people.

Israel has responded with devastating airstrikes and has cut off water and electricity to Gaza, saying they won't be turned back on until the hostages are returned. Aid groups are now sounding concern about an unfolding humanitarian crisis there.