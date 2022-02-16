A trailer stolen in Peterborough, Ont. over the weekend has been recovered, along with a large quantity of firearms that were inside it.

According to a news release issued Wednesday morning, the trailer was recovered somewhere in Peel Region.

“The trailer and its contents are being returned to Peterborough and Peterborough police, along with the manufacturer, will be going through the items to determine if anything is still missing,” police said in a statement.

There were more than 2,000 firearms inside the trailer when it was stolen from a yard on Parkhill Road East around 3 a.m. on Feb. 13.

Officers confirmed the truck was carrying small calibre firearms with clips, but have not released any further details about the kind of guns being transported or where they were being sent. Investigators said there was no ammunition inside the trailer.

On Tuesday, police said the truck had been located, but the trailer full of guns remained missing.

It is not yet clear if all the firearms are now accounted for.

Police have also not released any information about potential suspects in the thefts, saying the focus of their investigation has been to locate the trailer and missing firearms.