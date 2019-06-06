

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A fiery crash involving four transport trucks snarled traffic on a stretch of Highway 401 for hours Thursday.

It happened at around 1 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Highway 407.

“It looks like it was a rear-end collision,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24. “Traffic was slowing down. The rear transport truck slammed into the back of slowing traffic and pushed it forward. That first transport truck caught on fire as well, causing a big mess.”

Schmidt said the truck was loaded with frozen chicken.

One driver was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He was later charged with careless driving, OPP said.

All lanes of the highway were blocked for hours as crews worked to clean up the debris form the crash.

The highway completely reopened at around 5 p.m.