A school strike has been averted in Ontario as education workers and the government reached a tentative agreement late Sunday afternoon.

The agreement comes after a weekend of intensive negotiations between the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and the province.

“There will be no job action tomorrow,” the union’s bargaining team said in a Tweet. “Our members will be reporting to schools to continue supporting the students that we are proud to work with.”

The deal still needs to be ratified by CUPE members.

Few details have been released about what is included in the tentative agreement; however CUPE has previously said the government had come to the table with a 3.59 per cent wage increase for workers.

This is an increase from their previous offer, which included a 2.5 per cent annual raise for workers who make under $43,000 and a 1.5 per cent yearly wage increase for those who make more. It was this contract that was mandated onto workers in Bill 28—also known as the “Keeping Students in Class Act”—which also made it illegal for workers to go on strike.

Both sides had agreed to a 5 p.m. Sunday deadline to come to an agreement in order to avert a strike that would have impacted thousands of students, parents and workers.

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce called the agreement a “positive outcome for all parties.”

“The biggest beneficiary of this deal is our kids, who are going to have some stability and be able to stay in school,” he said. “We are grateful to all parties for working with the government.

“Kids deserve to be in class and I’m proud to confirm they will be tomorrow.”

This is a breaking news story. More to come.