The union representing a group of workers in northern Ontario’s Black River-Matheson says that two striking equipment operators were hit by a truck crossing the picket line last week.

In a news release, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 1490 alleges that two different workers were hit by two different replacement workers on Wednesday, Feb. 14 in attempts to cross the picket line while driving a pickup truck. It says that these were the second and third incidents of motor vehicles being “weaponized to attack Black River-Matheson’s 14 municipal workers” who have been on legal strike since Jan. 22 after being locked out by their employers in fall of last year.

The workers were locked out in October 2023 due to a labour dispute that later became a strike when the municipality ended the lockout. Lockouts occur when an employer prevents workers from accessing the worksite and suspends wages in an attempt to accept certain terms.

The union rejected a recent offer of a 14 per cent wage increase over four years, claiming that the town wants to create a two-tier wage system with new hires receiving lower wages and less job security.

Amid the ongoing dispute, two township management employees have been charged and are scheduled to appear in court next month in relation to the anti-worker violence.

James Mousseau, the town’s director of infrastructure services, is facing charges of criminal harassment and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle after allegedly accelerating at a stop sign, nearly hitting the locked-out workers.

Aimee Chatelaine, an executive assistant in finance, is facing charges of assault with a weapon and criminal harassment.

In addition, the dispute has caused the town to cancel a meeting that was scheduled for Feb. 13.

In a public notice, the town said it was invoking procedural bylaw 2020-07, which allows a meeting to be cancelled because of an unforeseen event or if there are safety concerns for the public.

“In light of the scheduled rally by CUPE Local 1490 and the concerning escalation of tensions on social media platforms, ensuring the safety and security of council members, staff and the public is our paramount concern,” the notice said.

“Hence, as a precautionary measure, the regular council meeting scheduled for Feb. 13, 2024, is hereby cancelled.”

A source affiliated with the union told CP24 that no one was injured on Wednesday when the striking workers were allegedly hit by a vehicle among the replacement workers' two attempts to cross the picket line.

With files from CTV News’ Darren MacDonald