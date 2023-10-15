University of Toronto Mississauga (UTM) is reiterating its commitment to ensuring that its campus remains a “safe place to learn, live, and work” after a “threatening and hateful” message in relation to the school community was posted on social media over the weekend.

In a community safety update issued at 8:15 on Sunday night, Alexandra Gillespie, UTM’s vice-president and principal, said that campus security quickly responded to the incident, and notified and reported it to local police.

Gillespie also said that Peel Regional Police arrested and charged a UTM student.

“The accused has since been released with conditions not to attend any U of T campus and is prohibited from attending any U of T property through a trespass notice,” she wrote.

Gillespie went on to say that UTM has “comprehensive safety plans in place,” adding students will notice an “increased security presence on campus to ensure the safety of our community.”

“Antisemitism, Islamophobia, racism, hate, and discrimination of any kind have no place on our campus,” the update read.

Anyone who witnesses an incident or any suspicious activity, or anyone who finds themselves in a situation where they feel unsafe on campus, is urged to contact Campus Safety at 416-978-2222 or call 9-1-1 immediately.

CP24 contacted Peel Regional Police for further information, but we have yet to hear back.