A Grade 12 student is dead after a shooting inside a Scarborough high school on Monday afternoon.

It happened at around 3 p.m. at David and Mary Thomson Collegiate, which is near Midland and Lawrence avenues.

Police say that the victim, an 18-year-old male, was pronounced dead on scene after being located with a gunshot wound.

Police say that they believe that the shooting was “targeted” and that there is no risk to public safety. They say that they are treating the entire main floor as a “crime scene” right now.

“It is devastating. It is an absolutely unfortunate event that has taken place today,” Duty Insp. Richard Williams told reporters at the scene. “A very young individual has lost his life and I can assure you that the Toronto Police Service and the homicide squad will do their very best in investigating this matter and hopefully bring the person or persons responsible to justice in a short order.”

The shooting took place minutes after students at the school were dismissed for the day.

Williams said that as soon as police arrived on scene the building was placed under a lockdown and members of the Emergency Task Force were brought in to conduct a full sweep of the premises.

An all-clear was then given at around 5 p.m. and staff were seen being escorted out by police.

“My heart is in my throat right now, “ TDSB spokesperson Shari Schwartz-Maltz told reporters shortly after arriving at the school. “I haven’t been here very long, got here about 20 minutes ago but there are a lot of tears inside and there are a lot of upset teachers. It is going to take a lot to get through it.”

SUSPECT REPORTEDLY FLED ON FOOT

Police have said that they believe the suspect in the shooting fled on foot in an easterly direction.

Members of the canine unit and Emergency Task Force were summoned to scour the surrounding neighbourhood but no arrests have been made.

Schwartz-Maltz said that there are 16 cameras located throughout the school, though it is unclear whether they may have captured what transpired.

She said that right now it is too early to say whether the school will be able to reopen for in-person learning tomorrow due to the ongoing police investigation.

But she said that whenever it does reopen the board will be providing grief councillors and other supports.

“As soon as we are all together again, whatever the kids need, whatever the staff need they will get,” she said.