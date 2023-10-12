Student stabbed outside Toronto high school: police
Published Thursday, October 12, 2023 2:09PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 12, 2023 2:52PM EDT
Toronto police say they are on-scene after a student was reportedly stabbed outside a Toronto high school Thursday afternoon.
Police said they were called to the area of Midland Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East at around 1:30 p.m., nearby David and Mary Thomson Collegiate.
Officers said a male student was attacked and stabbed outside the school.
Paramedics confirmed he was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
Two suspects are in custody, police said, but they did not provide any details about them.
