Toronto police say they are on-scene after a student was reportedly stabbed outside a Toronto high school Thursday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the area of Midland Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East at around 1:30 p.m., nearby David and Mary Thomson Collegiate.

Officers said a male student was attacked and stabbed outside the school.

Paramedics confirmed he was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Two suspects are in custody, police said, but they did not provide any details about them.

