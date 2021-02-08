Students in 13 regions including Halton and Durham return to school today
A student peers through the window of a school bus as he arrives at the Bancroft Elementary School in Montreal, on August 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 8, 2021 5:35AM EST
TORONTO -- More of Ontario's schools are reopening to in-person learning today.
Students in 13 public health units, including Hamilton and Windsor, will return to physical classrooms.
But in three COVID-19 hot spots -- Toronto, Peel and York Region -- schools will remain closed until Feb. 16.
All students in Ontario began January with online learning as part of a provincial lockdown.
The province then took a staggered approach to reopening schools, allowing those in northern Ontario and rural areas to resume in-person learning first.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the government is taking a number of steps to enhance safety in schools, such as more stringent screening for high schoolers and asymptomatic testing across the province.