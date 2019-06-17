Subway service resumes after suspicious package found near Eaton Centre
Police have shut down Queen Station after a suspicious package was found in the area.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, June 17, 2019 10:06AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 17, 2019 10:38AM EDT
Subway service has resumed on Line 1 after a “suspicious package” was located near the Eaton Centre this morning.
In a tweet sent out Monday, police said westbound Queen Street would be shut down from Yonge to James streets due to the incident.
All pedestrians were removed from the area, police said.
The TTC was bypassing Queen Station due to the police investigation. Trains were also bypassing Osgoode Station due to overcrowding.
At around 10:30 a.m., police said everthing was "in order" and the area would be reopened.
TTC also confirmed that regular subway service has now resumed.