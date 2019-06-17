

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Subway service has resumed on Line 1 after a “suspicious package” was located near the Eaton Centre this morning.

In a tweet sent out Monday, police said westbound Queen Street would be shut down from Yonge to James streets due to the incident.

All pedestrians were removed from the area, police said.

The TTC was bypassing Queen Station due to the police investigation. Trains were also bypassing Osgoode Station due to overcrowding.

At around 10:30 a.m., police said everthing was "in order" and the area would be reopened.

TTC also confirmed that regular subway service has now resumed.