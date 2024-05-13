Subway service has been temporarily suspended on Line 2 due to slippery track conditions near Sherburne Station on Monday morning.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) said subway service had been paused for safety reasons between St George and Woodbine stations. Initially, the service impact stretched from St George to Broadview.

The TTC said crews are working to fix and investigate the issue.

In the meantime, shuttle buses are running. The TTC is advising customers heading downtown to take the 504 King or 505 Dundas streetcars from Broadview Station or GO Transit from Kennedy or Danforth stations.

This is a developing story. More information to come.