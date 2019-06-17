Subway trains bypassing Queen Station after 'suspicious package' found near Eaton Centre
Police have shut down Queen Station after a suspicious package was found in the area.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, June 17, 2019 10:06AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 17, 2019 10:09AM EDT
Police are clearing the area around Queen Station after a “suspicious package” was located.
In a tweet sent out Monday, police said westbound Queen Street is being shut down from Yonge to James streets due to the incident.
All pedestrians are being removed from the area, police said.
The TTC is also bypassing Queen Station due to the police investigation. Trains are also bypassing Osgoode Station due to overcrowding.