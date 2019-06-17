

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are clearing the area around Queen Station after a “suspicious package” was located.

In a tweet sent out Monday, police said westbound Queen Street is being shut down from Yonge to James streets due to the incident.

All pedestrians are being removed from the area, police said.

The TTC is also bypassing Queen Station due to the police investigation. Trains are also bypassing Osgoode Station due to overcrowding.