Despite this being the first full week of fall, the Greater Toronto Area is in for a gorgeous weekend of summer-like weather heading into October.

“While today’s high will be pleasant and above normal, the impressive warmth will surge in on the weekend and will hold for much of next week,” CP24 meteorologist Bill Coulter said.

A high of 22 C is expected Friday, with mainly sunny conditions. Highs of 23 C and 25 C are expected on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, with lots of sunshine. However it will feel more like 27 with the humidity Saturday. Monday is expected to be warm again, with a high of 26 C.

The balmy weather is expected to last into Tuesday and Wednesday with more sunshine and a high of 25 C expected both days.

“Thursday will offer more clouds, but still well above normal temps climbing into the mid 20s,” Coulter said.

Typically the daily high around this time of year is 17 to 18 C.

However this is likely the time to get in one last beach visit before more seasonal temperatures take hold.

“Enjoy the summer-like warmth while it’s here,” Coulter said. “Models suggest rain (next) Friday and much colder air arriving by the Thanksgiving Long weekend.”