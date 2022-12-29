Sunwing Vacations Inc. says it is sending out dozens of recovery flights this week to bring home passengers stranded in Mexico after winter storms disrupted its operations.

Airline president Len Corrado says in a statement that the airline continues to "navigate unprecedented operational challenges" and deeply apologizes for how the delays have affected customers.

The airline says it so far has 40 recovery flights planned this week, with 18 to have been completed by the end of Wednesday as they work around the clock to bring people home.

Sunwing says the delays, which began to pile up as it started to cancel flights on Dec. 22 because of winter storms, have been difficult to sort out because of displaced crews and airplanes.

Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra said in a statement Wednesday that the situation at Sunwing was unacceptable and that airlines need to keep passengers informed.

Sunwing says it is communicating rescheduled flights as they're confirmed through flight alert notifications and through representatives on the ground.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2022.