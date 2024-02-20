Four people are facing charges after a firearms investigation in Toronto's west end, where one suspect allegedly attempted to flee from police by jumping onto a neighbouring apartment's balcony.

Toronto police said they received a call about four people handling a firearm in an East Liberty and Strachan Avenue area apartment on Feb. 17.

Upon arrival, one of them allegedly fled the scene by jumping onto a neighbouring balcony and entered that apartment after discarding the firearm.

At the same time, police say that the three remaining suspects "discarded several items off the balcony" in the original unit, though police did not disclose what those items were. Officers recovered a second firearm on the ground below.

There were no reported injuries as a result.

On Sunday, Feb. 18, following the initial investigation, members of the 14 Division Major Crime Unit executed a search warrant in the same area. Police said a quantity of ammunition and drugs were located and seized.

According to police, three men and one woman were arrested and charged with several counts, including possession of a prohibited weapon knowing it's prohibited, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition knowing its possession is prohibited, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, among others.

The accused are identified as 28-year-old Berthland Da Costa, 25-year-old Isaac Strafford of Toronto, 27-year-old Anas Ahmed of Kitchener and 23-year-old Kaitlyn St Pierre Lefebvre of Toronto.

All four suspects were scheduled to appear at the Toronto Regional Bail Court on Sunday, Feb. 18. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.