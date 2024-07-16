Suspect and victim of North York stabbing sustain serious injuries, Toronto police say
FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Published Tuesday, July 16, 2024 5:42AM EDT
The suspect and victim of a stabbing in North York late Monday night have been taken to hospital with serious injuries, Toronto police say.
The incident happened near Weston Road and Finch Avenue shortly before 11 a.m.
Police said one victim was transported to hospital for treatment along with the suspected perpetrator, who is in police custody. Both sustained serious injuries, according to investigators.